Fantagio responds to rumours of ASTRO member Rocky halting his activities

Fatagio has released a statement in regard to their artist, ASTRO member Rocky ’s ongoing promotions. The management agency has addressed the rumours that spread in online communities recently about the singer-actor’s suspension of activities.

A brand that ASTRO promotes apparently sent a message to a winner of a contest where they spoke about Rocky halting his activities. The said fan received 4 out of 6 autographs from the group’s members and the brand notified that this was because MJ was currently in the military and that member Rocky had stopped promotions.

Fantagio’s notice

On November 24, Fantagio released a statement on K-pop boy group ASTRO’s official Twitter account where they clarified any false rumours surrounding Rocky. They apologised for any hurt that the rumours may have caused Aroha, ASTRO’s fandom. The notice clearly stated that the news of Rocky halting his activities is not true.

The agency further let the fans know that they have asked the concerned brand to put out a corrected statement as well as a formal apology for spreading false rumours. Fantagio stated that they have never discussed Rocky taking a hiatus with the brand and have expressed their objection towards such false statements. They decided to not wait any longer for a clarification notice and hence have released their own statement.

Rocky, whose real name is Park Minhyuk, is one of the members of the boy group ASTRO which debuted in 2016. Recently, Rocky was rumoured to be dating actress Park Bo Yeon who he met on the web drama ‘Find Me If You Can’ in which the two starred. While Park Bo Yeon’s agency denied the rumours, Rocky’s side said that the two are getting to know each other and have developed positive feelings.