Fantagio says ASTRO’s Rocky and Park Bo Yeon getting to know each other after her agency denies rumor

The rumor The speculation that the two stars are dating began when someone spotted Park Bo Yeon attending the show for the musical ‘The Three Musketeers’, which is Rocky’s first musical after debuting with ASTRO.

ASTRO ’s management agency has responded to the rumor involving their artist, member Rocky . Fantagio has come up with a different response than what was expected as they said that their artist and Park Bo Yeon have good feelings for each other. While the fans are happy and wishing well for the couple, many are also raising eyebrows at the difference in the statements of the two companies involved.

Park Bo Yeon

Earlier in the day, it was reported that Management KOO gave a statement on actress Park Bo Yeon’s dating rumors. They said that Rocky from ASTRO is just a close acquaintance of the actress who she met while working on the web drama ‘Find Me If You Can’. She has also worked with Rocky for his solo song ‘S#1’ on ASTRO’s ‘Drive to the Starry Road’, for which she also narrated.

Fantagio’s statement

In a following update from ASTRO’s agency Fatagio, they said that Rocky and Park Bo Yeon are currently getting to know each other which more or less confirmed the relationship rumors. According to them, after meeting for the web drama for the first time, they began getting close and the actress participated in his music creation process. After being together as acquaintances, they recently developed positive feelings towards each other.

The same has become a point of discussion between fans of the two artists as they have now read two contradictory statements from the agencies involved. While Park Bo Yeon’s side calls them ‘close acquaintances’, Rocky’s side has confirmed their recently begun relationship. Meanwhile, Park Bo Yeon currently stars as Lee Yoo Min in the ongoing drama ‘Cheer Up’.