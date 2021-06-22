Fantasizing a date with Song Joong Ki? Find out all about his tastes here

Mint Chocolate? Yes. Hawaiian pizza? No. Song Joong Ki shares his preferences.

Have you ever dreamt of taking Song Joong Ki out on a romantic date? In order for this venture to be a success, in addition to being yourself all the time, a little help to know where to take the protagonist of Vincenzo is not a bad thing. In fact, he shared some clues about his tastes himself. On his Instagram account, he uploaded some photos eating a delicious waffle, a personalized cake and even a refreshing drink, but there is always more to know about Song Joong Ki.

The HISTORY D&C YouTube channel had Song Joong Ki and Yang Kyung Won as special guests, where both actors revealed their tastes with chocolates, salty food and coffee in a video for Balance Game.

Song Joong Ki was very sincere when asked if he liked mint chocolate. He assured that he really enjoyed this combination of flavors and is a big fan of the sweet and refreshing dessert.

If you want to take the actor to a pizza date, take notes. When asked whether he likes pineapple on his pizza, the actor replied that he would prefer not to have the fruit in the dish and that he likes pepperoni pizza better, though he did say that he respects those who would prefer pineapple. "Respect you. Respecting personal taste. I don't like it though.", he said.

As for the sweet and sour sauce, he would rather use it as a dip than pour it over the tangsuyuk. "Puring would be messy. Even dipping would be messy. (Pause) Anyway, I like to dip it." Song Joong Ki chose not to eat ramyeon forever rather than give up soda. He did say he would give up noodles too. Song Joong Ki preferred iced americano over its hot counterpart and confessed that he was a heavy drinker of this preparation. Any food with red beans gets a green light; be it red bean porridge or the traditional red bean flavoured ice cream.

Now that you know what the Big Boss likes to eat, on what day could you have the date? The South Korean model explained that he prefers snowy days over rainy ones as he likes snow a lot.

