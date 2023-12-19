FANTASY BOYS' agency promises legal action against dating rumors involving Kim Gyurae and 22-year-old staff

FANTASY BOYS' Kim Gyurae is a 14-year-old idol who made his debut in September 2023 along with his team members. Recently, dating rumors have been circulating regarding him. The agency released a statement clearing the misunderstandings and also declared that they'll be taking strict actions against the spreading of misinformation.

FANTASY BOYS' Kim Gyurae rumored to date 22-year-old stylist

On December 18, rumors of FANTASY BOYS' Kim Gyurae and a 22-year-old stylist spread online as chats believed to be shared between the two were posted online. Kim Gyurae is 14 years old which makes him a minor and hence there were a lot of issues at hand.

Pocketdol Studio declares that they'll take legal action

On December 18, Pocketdol Studio released their official statement regarding the issue. They stated that Kim Gyurae is apologetic and reflecting on himself for causing disappointment and confusion to the fans and his team members. They also stressed that the leaked chats are circulated without permission.

The person who posted the story claimed that they saw the idol and the hairstylist holding hands in the salon. They claimed that they were shocked to see this and after that, they paid a hacker to reveal the chats between the two. The person claimed that Kim Gyurae hasn't posted on Twitter for weeks yet has the time to talk with his girlfriend over the phone.

Advertisement

They clarified that the content of the conversation is misleading. They also stated that the posts don't state facts and maliciously that the content was edited. They requested people to not circulate such posts as they are not true.

They said, "We monitored the facts mentioned above, collected evidence, and identified the person who leaked and circulated the information without permission. We plan to file a complaint for defamation of the artist with unauthorized release and circulation along with illegal acts such as cybercrime and intimidation."

The agency added that thoughtless creation, circulation, and reproduction of personal information related to the artist will be met without any settlement or leniency.

More about FANTASY BOYS

The group was formed through the survival show FANTASY BOYS hence the name of their team. More than 1,000 trainees from countries including South Korea, Japan, China, the United States, Australia, and Thailand took part in the auditions and the top 12 contestants were selected to debut as a group.

On September 21, 2023, FANTASY BOYS made their debut with the mini album NEW TOMORROW as an 11-membered group. After the success of their previous release, they are all set to make a comeback this November. They will also be holding various concerts in South Korea and internationally. Fans eagerly anticipate the return of their favourite idols.

Earlier on October 1, member K-Soul also announced a temporary hiatus as his father’s and maternal grandmother’s health deteriorated and the idol wished to be by his family’s side during the tough situation. He had gone back to his hometown in China. A few days later, K-Soul returned to South Korea and geared up to join his team for the comeback. On October 22, FANTASY BOYS’ agency announced that due to poor health conditions, Hikaru would not participate in the FANTASY BOYS’ debut album NEW TOMORROW promotion event which was scheduled on that day for promotion in Japan. They added that rest is necessary for the idol and his health is the top priority. They added that whether Hikaru will participate in future schedules will be determined based on his recovery. Lastly, they apologized for any inconvenience caused and thanked fans who had been supporting the group.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: FANTASY BOYS’ K-Soul to take temporary hiatus due to family members’ health conditions