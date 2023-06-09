Fantasy Boys finale: Top 12 debut contestants REVEALED, group shares new photos and social media channels

MBC's idol audition program, Fantasy Boys, started broadcasting on March 30 and ended on June 8, 2023. A total of 55 participants from South Korea, China, Thailand, Japan, the USA, and Taiwan competed over multiple missions and rounds over the span of 11 episodes. The finale which aired on June 8 introduced the lineup of twelve members who will go on to debut in the group. The upcoming boy group's name was unveiled as 'Fantasy Boys'.

Fantasy Boys final episode

A combination of online and live broadcast votes during the airing of the finale were counted to reveal the 12 contestants who will debut as part of a new boy group, Fantasy Boys.

Here are the winners in the order of their ranking:

1. Yu Junwon (South Korea)

2. Kim Gyurae (South Korea)

3. Hong Seongmin (South Korea)

4. Oh Hyeontae (South Korea)

5. Lee Hanbin (South Korea)

6. Ling Qi (China)

7. Kang Minseo (South Korea)

8. Hikari (Japan)

9. K-Soul (China)

10. Kim Wooseok (South Korea)

11. Hikaru (Japan)

12. Kaedan (United States of America)

About Fantasy Boys

The audition program is said to be a sequel or the male version of the previous program named My Teenage Girl which formed the girl group CLASS:y. TVXQ’s Changmin was the MC for the survival show meanwhile 2PM’s Wooyoung, B1A4‘s Jung Jinyoung, WINNER‘s Kang Seung Yoon, and (G)I-DLE‘s Jeon Soyeon acted as the producers on the program.

Official social media channels like Fantasy Boys' fancafe, Twitter accounts, Instagram, and YouTube were revealed.

The show has seen participants like Thai BL drama stars Yaya (also known as Sood Yacht Patsit Permpoonsava or Yatch) who was seen in Water Boyy, Love By Chance 2: A Chance To Love, Until We Meet Again, and Between Us. He was joined by fellow Between actor Santa Pongsapak Oudompoch (also known as Santa) as well as Ciipher member Moon Hyun Bin. Previous participants from the music audition program LOUD, including Kim Dae Hui, Kang Hyun Woo, and Moon Hyeok Jun, also contested for a place in the top twelve.

Fantasy Boys comprising 12 members is expected to debut in the latter half of the year.

