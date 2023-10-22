FANTASY BOY's Hikaru to take temporary hiatus due to health issues: will sit out of Japan promotions

FANTASY BOYS’ Hikaru will be sitting out of upcoming activities for a while due to his health concerns. The group made their debut in September and is are set for a comeback this November. FANTASY BOYS is an 11-member group consisting of members K-Soul Minseo, Hanbin, Hikari, Ling Qi, Hikaru, Wooseok, Sungmin, Hyeontae, Gyurae, and Kaedan.

FANTASY BOYS’ Hikaru to sit out of activities due to health concerns

On October 22, FANTASY BOYS’ agency PocketDol Studio announced that due to poor health conditions, Hikaru would not participate in the FANTASY BOYS’ debut album NEW TOMORROW promotion event which was scheduled on that day for promotion in Japan. They added that rest is necessary for the idol and his health is the top priority. They added that whether Hikaru will participate in future schedules will be determined based on his recovery. Lastly, they apologized for any inconvenience caused and thanked fans who had been supporting the group.

Earlier on October 1, member K-Soul also announced a temporary hiatus as his father’s and maternal grandmother’s health deteriorated and the idol wished to be by his family’s side during the tough situation. He had gone back to his hometown in China. A few days later, K-Soul returned to South Korea and geared up to join his team for the comeback.

More about FANTASY BOYS

The group was formed through the survival show FANTASY BOYS hence the name of their team. More than 1,000 trainees from countries including South Korea, Japan, China, the United States, Australia, and Thailand took part in the auditions and the top 12 contestants were selected to debut as a group.

On September 212023, FANTASY BOYS made their debut with the mini album NEW TOMORROW as an 11-membered group. After the success of their previous release, they are all set to make a comeback this November. They will also be holding various concerts in South Korea and internationally. Fans eagerly anticipate the return of their favourite idols.

