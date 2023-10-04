FANTASY BOYS’ K-Soul rejoins group for Tokyo concert after ending temporary hiatus

FANTASY BOYS member K-Soul had halted his professional activities for some time as his family members’ health got worse. FANTASY BOYS is a group with 11-members consisting of K-Soul Minseo, Hanbin, Hikari, Ling Qi, Hikaru, Wooseok, Sungmin, Hyeontae, Gyurae, and Kaedan.

FANTASY BOYS’ K-Soul makes a return

On September 29, K-Soul had taken a temporary hiatus from activities as his father’s and maternal grandmother’s health deteriorated. The member wanted to take some time out and be there for his family. His agency had announced that the member had returned to his home in China and wished to stay by his family’s side till they got back to health.

On October 3 it was confirmed that K-Soul would be rejoining the group and taking part in the upcoming Tokyo concert. K-Soul sent a message for his fans on social media stating that their angel was back. He added that angels are not afraid and that angel will meet fireflies in Japan. Lastly, he thanked everyone for their support. The FANTASY BOYS in Tokyo 2023 Fan Concert will be held at Tokyo Garden Theater on October 21 and member K-Soul will be returning to participate in the concert.

More about FANTASY BOYS and K-Soul

The group was formed through the survival show FANTASY BOYS hence their name. Trainees from South Korea, Japan, China, the United States, Australia, and Thailand, more than 1000 in total participated in this reality show. Out of many, the top 12 were selected to debut together. The group signed with PocketDol Studio. On August 23, pre-debut member Junwon departed from the group and FANTASY BOYS finally made their debut with their mini album NEW TOMORROW as an 11-membered group on September 21 this year. The group signed with PocketDol Studio. The mini-album includes three tracks, New Tomorrow, One Shot and Shangri La.

K-Soul is not new to reality shows. The Chinese member has previously taken part in Super Idol in 2015 and We Are Young in 2020 under the stage name Su Er. He finished at the 9th spot on FANTASY BOYS.

