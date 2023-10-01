FANTASY BOYS’ K-Soul to take temporary hiatus due to family members’ health conditions

FANTASY BOYS’ K-Soul will be taking a break from his upcoming projects and activities due to his father and grandmother’s worsening health. FANTASY BOYS is an 11-member group consisting of members K-Soul Minseo, Hanbin, Hikari, Ling Qi, Hikaru, Wooseok, Sungmin, Hyeontae, Gyurae, and Kaedan.

K-Soul’s agency announces temporary hiatus for the idol

On October 1, FANTASY BOYS member K-Soul’s agency PocketDol Studio announced that the Chinese member would be halting his upcoming activities due to the deteriorating health of his father and maternal grandmother. The company revealed that the idol has gone back to his hometown in China as he wishes to stay by his family’s side till they get back to health. The member would be focusing on his family for a while. The group would be continuing with their activities with the 10 members for the time being. They ended their statement by apologising to the fans and praying for his family’s speedy recovery.

More about FANTASY BOYS and K-Soul

FANTASY BOYS is a group formed through a survival show by the same name. More than 1,000 trainees from countries including South Korea, Japan, China, the United States, Australia, and Thailand took part in the auditions. The top 12 contestants were selected to debut as a group. The members signed under PocketDol Studio. The agency announced on August 23 that member Junwon would depart from the group. On September 21 this year, FANTASY BOYS made their debut with the mini album NEW TOMORROW as a 11-membered group.

K-Soul is a Chinese member of the group. He has previously taken part in Chinese survival shows Super Idol in 2015 and We Are Young in 2020 under the stage name Su Er. He finished at number 9 on FANTASY BOYS.

FANTASY BOYS’ debut album NEW TOMORROW

The FANTASY BOYS made their debut with their album NEW TOMORROW and music video of the title track by the same name. The mini-album includes three tracks, New Tomorrow, One Shot and Shangri La. Their much-awaited debut was appreciated by excited fans. Currently, the promotional activities will be carried out by the 10 members without K-Soul.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Weekly K-pop release: EXO's D.O.'s Somebody, FANTASY BOYS' New Tomorrow, and more; Pick your favorite song