Fantasy Boys: MBC's eagerly anticipated K-pop idol audition show’s premiere pushed back

‘Fantasy Boys’ is the male counterpart to ‘My Teen Girl,’ the audition show that gave birth to the rookie girl group CLASS:y last year. The series, which will be hosted by TVXQ's Changmin, was supposed to officially launch on March 23.

Announced on March 17 by the production company Phunky Studio, it has been stated that they had earned a large number of requests from North American and European platforms in anticipation of 'Fantasy Boys,' so the premiere was delayed to accommodate international broadcasters. Now, the first episode of the show will be airing on March 30 at 10 p.m. KST (6:30 p.m. IST).

Where is Fantasy Boys streaming?

The network further explained that the cause of the delay was that the show would now be broadcast concurrently on streaming sites such as Naver NOW and the Japanese website ABEMA. Along with this, the channel MBC needs to add subtitles and work on translations to be able to distribute it internationally.

Apart from Changmin as the host, this show will also feature Soyeon from girl group (G)I-DLE, Yoon from boy band WINNER, Wooyoung from boy band 2PM, and Jinyoung, a former member of boy band B1A4 as trainers and can be seen guiding the 54 idol trainees in different areas i.e vocal, rap, dance and performance.

The contestants

Earlier this year, the trainees' profiles were revealed, and fans were eager to see their favorites. Some big names are also added to the profiles of the idol trainees, such as Santa and Yacht, who are well-known actors in Thailand. Hinata, one of the trainees, dropped out of the show before its premiere due to private life controversy. It will be exciting as well as nerve-racking to watch these boys perform and see who will advance to the finals and make their debut in the final lineup.

‘Fantasy Boys’ is going to premiere alongside another boy group survival show which is Mnet’s ‘Boys Planet’ that began airing earlier this year. The show is mid-way and has already been topping the viewership charts. The music video for the show’s theme song has successfully made a strong fan base for itself. Let's just wait and see how the show turns out.