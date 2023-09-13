FANTASY BOYS' production company files lawsuit against Yu Jun Won; seeks 3 billion KRW for damages

Yu Jun Won, the winner of the K-pop survival show called My Teenage Boy: Fantasy Boys was revealed to be sued by the production company of the show. The trainee garnered much love from the viewers, however, he departed from the group prior to their debut. Due to this, the agency has filed a lawsuit against him.

FANTASY BOYS' production seeks 3 billion KRW from Yu Jun Won

Funky Studio, the production company behind the survival audition program My Teenage Boy: Fantasy Boys has sued Yu Jun Won. He participated in the show and ended up in first place as he received immense love from the viewers. Naturally, he was added to the lineup of the K-pop boy group FANTASY BOYS, however, he withdrew from the group before the debut. According to the production company, the details of the contract were discussed with Yu Jun Won's parents multiple times before signing it.

This is why the company took a step against him and it was recently unveiled that a legal complaint against the trainee was sent to the Seoul Central District Court demanding 3 Billion KRW from him. As the production company claimed this amount was because of the damages they have to face. Previously Yu Jun Won penned a handwritten letter denying the accusations against him and his parents. In the letter, he denied claims made by Funky Studio and PocketDol Studio about his parents asking for higher pay due to his rank.

About FANTASY BOYS

PocketDol Studio's FANTASY BOYS is a K-pop boy group from the aforementioned survival show which is a sequel to the show My Teenage Girl, however, all male participants were featured in the season. 12 trainees made it to the lineup after a cutthroat contest between participants from South Korea as well as other countries. The boys who made it to the final lineup are Yu Jun Won, Kim Gyurae, Hong Seongmin, Oh Hyeontae, Lee Hanbin, Ling Qi, Kang Minseo, Hikari, K-Soul, Kim Wooseok, Hikaru, and Kaedan. Since Yu Jun Won has withdrawn from the group the other 11 members will debut without him on September 1.

