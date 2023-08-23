FANTASY BOYS unveils 11 member debut lineup as Yu Junwon officially departs from group

On August 23, SBS reported that the forthcoming group FANTASY BOYS is preparing for their debut with 11 members, excluding Yu Junwon. Instead of the originally planned 12-member lineup, the group has now revealed its debut k-pop group as an 11-member ensemble. This change comes after Yu Jun-won parted ways with the group due to "differences in opinion."

Official Statement by FANTASY BOYS’ agency

In response to the mentioned report, the agency representing the K-pop group FANTASY BOYS, along with the production company FUNKY STUDIO and the management company POCKETDOL STUDIO entrusted with FANTASY BOYS, have issued an official statement. The statement conveys that Yu Junwon, who was initially selected as a member of the debut group FANTASY BOYS through MBC’s audition program FANTASY BOYS, will not be able to participate in group activities due to an unauthorized absence. The agencies expressed their apologies to the fans as FANTASY BOYS was formed through viewer votes in a survival program with the intention of making a debut. Recognizing that viewers chose and supported the members, the agencies acknowledged their failure to fulfill that collective choice.

Following the conclusion of the program, the agencies reported that they engaged in multiple discussions with Yu Junwon and his parents regarding the contract. Despite the contract being formulated according to the standard terms and conditions recommended by the Fair Trade Commission, Yu Junwon's parents persisted in seeking a revision of the contract. They specifically aimed for an increased profit sharing rate, justifying their request by highlighting Yu Junwon's top-ranking position in the voting process, relative to other members.

Advertisement

The label explained that giving in to their demands and adjusting the profit sharing rate differently from other members based on the final vote ranking might have led to equity issues. Therefore, they thoroughly clarified the reasons why they couldn't accommodate these requests every time Yu Junwon's family raised them. However, despite these explanations, his parents made Yu Junwon leave without permission on two occasions. Additionally, they informed the labels that he would not be able to join the group in the end.

As a consequence of these developments, FANTASY BOYS will debut as an 11-member group comprising Kim Gyurae, Hong Sungmin, Oh Hyeontae, Lee Hanbin, Ling Qi, Kang Minseo, Hikari, KSoul, Kim Wooseok, Hikaru, and Kaedan. The labels expressed their commitment to resolving this matter amicably. They emphasized that they will spare no effort in supporting and promoting the remaining 11 members, enabling them to prepare for their debut without any concerns. The labels also appealed to the fans for their unwavering warm support and encouragement for the members who are on the brink of their debut.

More about the upcoming group FANTASY BOYS

FANTASY BOYS are scheduled to make their debut in September, although the precise date is yet to be announced. The group was formed through the MBC survival program of the same name. This survival show was developed through a collaboration involving MBC, FUNKY STUDIO, Naver, POCKETDOL STUDIO, among other contributors. FANTASY BOYS follows the format of MBC's 2021 girl group audition program, My Teenage Girls, which marked the debut of the seven-member girl group CLASS:y in May 2022.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS takes back crown atop Spotify's monthly listeners list surpassing Jungkook