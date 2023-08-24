FANTASY BOYS' Yu Junwon accuses PocketDol Studio of spreading false information; group confirms debut date

It was previously reported that FANTASY BOYS will be making their debut as an 11-member group without Yu Junwon as the member was said to leave the group due to his unauthorized departure. PocketDol Studio and Funky Studio released an official statement regarding the proceedings that happened between the management and Yu Junwon and his family. Now, Yu Junwon has officially claimed that the statement released was not true at all, accusing the management of spreading false information.

Yu Junwon denies the official statement of the agency

On August 23, just a few hours after Funky Studio and PocketDol Studio announced that FANTASY BOYS would debut with 11 members, excluding Yu Jun-won, the trainee who had secured the No. 1 ranking on the survival show Fantasy Boys, took to posting a handwritten letter. In the letter, he refuted the allegations put forth by PocketDol Studio.

The company had asserted that Yu Junwon and his parents had demanded higher pay due to his top-ranking position among all contestants. They further claimed that contractual discussions had taken place numerous times with both Yu Junwon and his family. However, Yu Junwon contradicted these claims, asserting in his handwritten letter that these allegations were false. He went on to state that it was, in fact, the company that had been pressuring him to agree to "unreasonable contract clauses."

Check out the official letter here-

Yu Junwon releases a handwritten letter

In his letter, Yu Junwon stated that he had done nothing wrong and accused the company of consistently imposing unreasonable contracts on him. He began the letter by apologizing to his fans who supported him and FANTASY BOYS, acknowledging that too have been impacted by the situation. He continued by addressing the current surge of misinformation about him across various media outlets and social media platforms. As a result, he decided to present his perspective on the issue to clarify matters.

He emphasized that he had consistently given his best effort during his participation in the FANTASY BOYS survival show and had never conducted himself in a manner that would bring shame in front of his fans. He disclosed that he had aspired to become an idol since middle school and had enrolled in a training academy to pursue that dream. Throughout the training journey, he faced numerous challenges and hardships, which he overcame by unwaveringly holding onto his aspiration of becoming a K-pop idol.

Achieving the honor of ranking #1 on FANTASY BOYS was a result of his fans' love and support. Yu Junwon expressed sorrow and emotional pain over the fact that he couldn't embark on his dream debut despite it being within reach. He contended that there were certain elements within PocketDol Studio's official statement that diverged from the truth and distorted the truth of the matter.

He asserted that he possessed records of their conversations, along with multiple advisory sessions and emails discussing their negotiations for an agreement. The former FANTASY BOYS member detailed that he had repeatedly requested the management to modify or eliminate certain unfavorable terms in the contract, but these requests went unanswered. Instead, the company introduced nonsensical conditions that lacked rationale and attempted to coerce an agreement. Upon his refusal, they abruptly informed him that he could leave the team. In light of these events, he shared that his trust in the company's conduct had been irreparably shattered. Consequently, Yu Junwon arrived at the conclusion that he could not forge a new contractual relationship with the company and chose to depart from it.

He endured numerous sleepless nights filled with fear and sadness, worrying that he might never work in the industry again. He expressed apologies to the fans who had eagerly awaited and cheered for his debut. This very concern prompted him to break his silence.

He hoped that this entire situation, along with his statements, would discourage companies from exploiting the desperate dreams of aspiring talents by enforcing one-sided, advantageous contracts. He also wished for the rectification of unfair contract practices, even if only to a small extent.

He concluded the letter by expressing his aspiration for fans to continue loving and supporting the FANTASY BOYS members wholeheartedly. He also released parts of the contract as proof.

In the meantime, it was revealed that the FANTASY BOYS are scheduled to make their highly anticipated debut on September 21, 2023.

