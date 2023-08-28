FANTASY BOYS' Yu Junwon's dispute with former agency takes legal turn as situation escalates

Amidst the ongoing dispute involving FANTASY BOYS' Yu Junwon and his collaborative agencies, PocketDol Studio and Phunky Studio, over the idol's alleged unauthorized departure, legal actions were taken on Monday, August 28th. Yu Junwon initiated a lawsuit aiming to suspend the validity of his contract.

Yu Junwon dispute with PocketDol and Phunky Studios takes a legal turn

Yu Junwon issued a statement where he revealed that he had filed an injunction against PocketDol Studio due to the company's detrimental clauses and its failure to uphold certain commitments. On August 28th, the idol disclosed that he had lodged a lawsuit with the Seoul Western District Court seeking an injunction to halt the implementation of his contract. He highlighted that his trust in the company was shattered upon understanding the contract's terms. The supplemental agreement presented by the company included problematic clauses, such as the burden of labor costs of the company.

In response, Phunky Studio, the production company of FANTASY BOYS, also issued a statement outlining their reasons for pursuing legal action. They explained that Yu Junwon's abrupt departure had led to significant damages related to music video production, choreography, and more. Despite not yet receiving formal notice from the other party, Phunky Studio conveyed their intention to respond promptly upon receipt. The initial program clearly specified that upon becoming part of the debut lineup, exclusivity as a FANTASY BOYS member for five years would be promoted. While negotiating the subsequent contract, Junwon failed to fulfill his obligations and neglected to engage in constructive discussions about the disagreements. Consequently, the production company is contemplating a claim for damages.

What happened between Yu Junwon and his agency?

Previously, PocketDol Studio, responsible for managing Fantasy Boys, asserted that Junwon had insisted on an unequal profit-sharing rate compared to the other 11 members. They also claimed he left the group twice without authorization, causing significant harm to the group just before their anticipated debut.

As per PocketDol Studio, Junwon's sudden departure on August 4th disrupted the shooting of the new music video at three different locations—Paju, Yangju, and Jeju Island—leading to additional set expenses, labor costs for the filming crew, and other charges. However, shortly after this statement was issued, Yu Junwon responded with a handwritten letter posted on his Instagram, refuting the allegations presented in the joint statement from the two agencies. He clarified that he and his parents had requested the removal of certain unreasonable and harmful clauses from the contract, a request the agency declined to meet. Furthermore, he claimed that the agency introduced even more problematic terms and conditions into the contract, which he and his parents found unworkable. With his trust in the company shattered, they chose to depart both from the group and the agency.

As a result, Yu Junwon concluded that, given the absence of valid contracts between them, the claims made by the two agencies regarding contract breaches hold no ground. Reportedly, Junwon exited the agency-managed group chat on August 16th, though his mother declined to comment on this matter. This dispute has now escalated into a legal confrontation, entangling both parties in a court battle.

