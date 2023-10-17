Fantasy Sonata: Park Ji Hoon, Hong Ye Ji to lead historical romance series; know premiere details, plot inside

Park Ji Hoon and Hong Ye Ji are set to star in the upcoming KBS2 Monday-Tuesday K-drama Fantastic Sonata. The series, scheduled to premiere in January, has revealed its lead actors as Park Ji Hoon and Hong Ye Ji on October 17.

Park Ji Hoon and Hong Ye Ji to star in Fantasy Sonata

Actors Park Ji Hoon and Hong Ye Ji are ready to charm audiences with their upcoming performances in the historical romance drama, Fantasy Sonata. Scheduled for an early release next year on KBS2, this new series is crafted as a fantasy historical drama. 'Fantasy Sonata' weaves the compelling tale of Yeon Wol, who, driven by a quest for justice, assumes the guise of an assassin to avenge her family. However, her mission to eliminate the king takes an unexpected turn, leading to memory loss. Upon waking, she finds herself thrust into the role of a royal concubine, Eunhyobi. The heart of the story lies in the intricate relationship between Eunhyobi and the prince, who reveals two contrasting personalities—oscillating between anger and affection. This captivating narrative explores the unpredictable journey of a prince with dual personalities and a concubine faced with impossible choices.

Characters of Park Ji Hoon and Hong Ye Ji

Park Ji Hoon will take on the roles of both Crown Prince Sajo Hyun and his alter ego, Ak Hee. Sajo Hyun, an intellectual with a natural flair for art, leads a double life as a discreet fashion designer in a local boutique, concealing his royal lineage. Scarred by a challenging childhood under the rule of his oppressive father, Sajo Seung, Sajo Hyun harbors deep emotional wounds. On the other hand, Ak Hee, his alternate persona, possesses a magnetic charm that effortlessly captivates those around him. However, this enchanting facade masks a curse, causing him intense pain upon physical contact with others.

Hong Ye Ji is set to embody the character of Yeon Wol, whose life takes unexpected turns, transitioning from an assassin to a concubine. As the royal descendant of the fallen Yeon Dynasty and the sole daughter of Yeon Poong Hak, Yeon Wol conceals her true identity. Adopting the persona of the skilled assassin Gye Ra, she embarks on a quest for vengeance to avenge her family. However, her mission to assassinate the king takes an unforeseen twist when she falls into a trap orchestrated by an unknown force. The following day, Yeon Wol awakens with no recollection of her past.

This intriguing K-drama titled Fantasy Sonata is all set to premiere in January of 2024.

