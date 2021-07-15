Farhan Akhtar on alikeness between Toofaan & Sultan: There may be elements of the structure that are similar

Farhan Akhtar says he is not disturbed by the similarities being drawn between Toofaan and Salman Khan starrer Sultan. Read further to know what he said.

Farhan Akhtar is portraying the role of a boxer who comes from the street with a desire to not only win the game in the ring but also overcome his circumstances. The film is directed by Rakeysh Mehra who has previously helmed Bhaag Milkha Bhaag with Farhan. Toofaan will be released directly on a leading streaming platform on July 16. Mrunal Thakur and Paresh Rawal are also playing crucial parts in the sports film. In an interview with RJ Siddharth Kanan, Farhan opened up with his viewpoints on the narrative and character similarities that are being drawn between Toofaan and the 2016 blockbuster Sultan.

Farhan Akhtar opened up on the Toofaan comparisons and said, “I don't get disturbed at all. The fact is people will discover what this film is about when they see it. When we announced we were making a film about boxing, people said we're ripping off Rocky. Now that they've seen the trailer, they think we've ripped off Sultan. And that is completely understandable. There may be elements of the structure that are similar, in terms of somebody who is good at what he did, lost it all, and had to get it back.”

Further in the conversation, Farhan mentioned, “Say somebody succeeded in any other sport, cricket for example... Somebody may have got injured, went out, and came back and made it to the national team... You can say they have exactly the same story, but their journeys are never the same. Who they are as people, how they react to things, what it is that compelled them to be there in the first place, what compelled them to go back are completely different things. No two people have the same journey."

