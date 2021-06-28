Farhan Akhtar and Mrunal Thakur starrer Toofaan's trailer to release on THIS date

Toofaan featuring Farhan Akhtar in the lead is all set to release on an OTT platform. The film's trailer release date was just announced and it will be out soon.

After a long wait, fans will get to see Farhan Akhtar's boxer avatar in Toofaan next month. While the film is heading for release on Amazon Prime Video next month, the trailer release date of Farhan and Mrunal Thakur starrer was kept under wraps. Today, the trailer release date for Toofaan is out and well, Farhan and Mrunal starrer's first good glimpse will be seen on June 30, 2021. The team and actors of the film took to social media to announce the same with a new poster.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Farhan wrote, "Life can’t break you when love holds you together. Trailer out on 30th June. #ToofaanOnPrime." In the poster that was split into two parts, we could see Farhan and Mrunal in an intense moment while, in the other part, Farhan as a boxer could be seen taking on his opponent in the ring. The poster itself left fans intrigued and excited to know more about Ajju's story. The film is all set to release next month on Prime Video.

Take a look:

As soon as Farhan shared the post, fans began commenting on it. Even Farhan's close ones loved the new poster and dropped a comment on it. Zoya Akhtar dropped two heart emoticons while Angad Bedi wrote, "Je baat!!!," with fire emoticons on it.

Meanwhile, the film has been in the news for a while. Back in March, the teaser for Toofaan was released. However, owing to the second wave of COVID 19, the makers postponed the release of the film to a later date. Recently, the new release date was announced and it left fans excited. The story revolves around a gangster who turns into a boxing champion for his ladylove. Paresh Rawal will also be seen in a pivotal role in the film. Helmed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Toofaan is all set to release on July 16, 2021.

Credits :Farhan Akhtar Instagram

