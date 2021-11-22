Farhan Akhtar and Richa Chadha share their love for cricket at Inside Edge 3 trailer launch

Makers of Inside Edge 3 has released the trailer today. The show stars Richa Chadha, Vivek Oberoi, Tanuj Virwani, Sayani Gupta and Akshay Oberoi in the lead role. Created by Karan Anshuman, makers have released two seasons till now which received an overwhelming response from the audience. A few days ago Farhan had shared the poster on the social handle and revealed that the new season will be out on December 3. The web series is based on the cricket world and its problems.

Saying so, Farhan has shared his love for cricket during the trailer launch in Mumbai today. He said, “Everyone has memories with cricket. It is an unlisted religion in this country. I grew up playing cricket. I have always had cricket in my life, some of the best memories I have with my family is to see India win some incredible games. Love for cricket is culturally just a part of who we are.” Well, Richa Chadha also shared her favourite cricketer.

The actress said, “Rahul Dravid was my first love. When he phased out, I stopped watching cricket to a certain extent. But now (that he is India's coach), I will watch a lot more of cricket.”

To note, in the second season, viewers saw that Vayu Raghavan led the Mumbai Mavericks to face their biggest adversary against Arvind Vashisht-led Haryana Hurricanes. But they encountered scandals. Inside Edge was also nominated for Best Drama series at 46th International Emmy Awards. In the series, actor Siddhant Chaturvedi was also seen as he made his OTT debut from the show. The series is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment.

