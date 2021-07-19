Farhan Akhtar ecstatic as his sports drama Toofaan gets an Amul India topical tribute

Toofaan's first weekend has wrapped up and while there are no box office numbers, the team received a heartwarming tribute from Amul India.

Farhan Akhtar's Toofaan has officially hit the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video and the film has largely opened to positive reviews. Starring Farha, Paresh Rawan and Mrunal Thakur among others, the sports drama has received mixed reviews from critics. The film's first weekend has wrapped up and while there are no box office numbers to take into account, the team received a heartwarming tribute from Amul India.

On Monday, Amul India's daily topical featured Farhan's character Aziz Ali aka Ajju Bhai from Toofaan sitting in the ring in his boxing avatar. He can be seen holding a piece of toast in one hand and a butter knife in the other. The topical's tagline was a wordplay on the film's title Toofaan. It reads, "Too fan, mai bhi fan."

An ecstatic Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar took to social media to share the topical. While Zoya called it, "Utterly Butterly Fabulous." Farhan wrote, "Utterly Butterly awesome." Check out Farhan and Zoya's posts below:

Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Toofaan is written by veteran screenwriter, Anjum Rajabali. The fictional sports drama also features Vijay Raaz in a guest appearance and Supriya Pathak and Hussain Dalal in pivotal roles.

In its review, Pinkvilla's critic stated, "Despite Toofaan being predictable, it's equally pleasant. Thanks to a solid performance by each and every member of the cast and the able hands of Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra. Farhan Akhtar delivers a convincing performance as a boxer who is in search of dignity and love."

ALSO READ: Toofaan Movie Review: Farhan Akhtar and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s film is a storm worth embracing

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×