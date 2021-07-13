Farhan Akhtar on his boxing journey in Toofaan: Let’s hope it's received like Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

With just days away from release, Farhan Akhtar is going all out to promote Toofan. Read on to know more.

Farhan Akhtar is gearing up for one of his biggest release in the last two years and the sports drama Toofaan has already set social media buzzing. With just days away from release, the actor is going all out to promote the film and in a recent interview with ETimes, Farhan got candid about his boxing journey. When asked about what was the most difficult things while prepping for Toofaan, he revealed the main "boxing aspect of it was challenging".

Elaborating, Farhan said, "At the same time, it was also exciting because, as an actor, it always feels good when you are asked to try and accomplish something that you haven’t done before. I just approached it with the mindset that this is a great opportunity to do something different, and simultaneously learn something new."

As for the most difficult thing, Farhan revealed that all of his training was extremely difficult. "But I liked it because I wanted people to feel like I am a real boxer when they watch the film. That was my goal, it was important that I dedicate as much time, energy and effort as possible to creating this character," the actor said.

Toofaan is Farhan's second collaboration with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra after the super hit Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. Does the actor hope for a similar result? Farhan remarked, "Our job is to be as committed and as honest about the films that we are working on. Neither of us stopped to think about what work we have done in the past, whether together or independently. What was important was to make sure that we get this right. To put this story that we are trying to tell across as clearly and efficiently as possible. That was our focus. How it will be received only time will tell. Let’s hope people accept it the way they had received Bhaag Milkha Bhaag."

The boxing drama will also be Farhan's first project to take the OTT route. While cinemas continue to stay shut across India, filmmakers are forced to take the OTT route but the actor is not in any way disappointed. In fact, Farhan revealed that he's excited for the film to reach millions across the globe.

"This is the first film of mine that is releasing on an OTT platform, and it will reach so many people across the globe. Now, the number of people who will watch it will be in the millions. So, I am excited about that. You know, you don’t make these plans for yourself; you take each film and each project as it comes. You do what you think is right and best," Farhan said.

Toofaan, which also stars Mrunal Thakur and Paresh Rawal, is set to release on 16 July.

Credits :ETimes

