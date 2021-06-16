Farhan Akhtar LOCKS Toofaan's release date as July 16, 2021; Dedicates it to 'fighting spirit of our nation'

Starring Farhan Akhtar, Paresh Rawal and Mrunal Thakur in the lead, Toofaan is all set to release next month. The earlier date was changed owing to India's battle with the second wave of the COVID 19 pandemic.

As soon as the lockdown restrictions have been eased out, Bollywood has begun returning to work. Speaking of this, on Wednesday, Farhan Akhtar announced Toofaan's new release date to be July 16, 2021. The film was initially scheduled for release last month. However, due to the second wave of the COVID 19 pandemic and the nation’s battle with it, the makers had decided to postpone the film. However, now, as things are getting better and restrictions are being eased out everywhere, makers decided on a release date.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Farhan wrote, "With humility, love and in dedication to the fighting spirit of the beautiful people of our nation, our film ‘Toofaan’ will be releasing on July 16th. #ToofaanOnPrime" With the poster of the film, Farhan announced the exciting news. In the poster, we can see Farhan as Ajju gearing up to fight in the boxing ring. With his ripped muscles on display, the poster certainly added to the excitement for the film. The teaser that had released in March gave us a sneak peek into Ajju's life journey from a gangster to a boxer.

Take a look:

Toofaan's story revolves around the life of Ajju, an orphan boy born in Mumbai's Dongri, who grows up to be a local goon. His life changes when he meets a bright and compassionate young woman Ananya, played by Mrunal Thakur, whose belief in him motivates him to find his passion. It is then that he embarks on his journey to becoming Aziz Ali, a boxing champion.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Farhan Akhtar, directed by RakeyshOmprakash Mehra and presented by Amazon Prime Video, the film also stars Paresh Rawal and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles. Toofaan will stream on Amazon Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories starting July 16th, 2021

Credits :Farhan Akhtar Twitter

