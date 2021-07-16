Farhan Akhtar says 'couldn't have done it without you' as Shibani Dandekar pens note on Toofaan's release

Farhan Akhtar's partner Shibani Dandekar penned a heartfelt note for him and hailed his dedication towards turning into a boxer to perfectly ace the character in Toofaan.

Farhan Akhtar has made a powerful entry into the weekend as his sports drama Toofaan hits the streaming platform today. As the film released, Farhan's partner Shibani Dandekar took to Instagram to share a photo from Toofaan's filming days and penned a heartfelt note for him. She hailed Farhan's dedication towards turning into a boxer to perfectly ace the character.

Shibani wrote, "Watching your journey so closely has been nothing short of a privilege. You went to unimaginable lengths to get into the skin of the character, you didn’t give up till you found his authentic voice, you took your mind to the darkest of places, and you tested your body every single day."

She added, "There was blood, sweat, punches, literal blows but you hit back with persistence, endurance, grit, resilience. Slowly the lines blurred and you literally morphed into AJJU BHAI aka AZIZ ALI BOXER! Today, on your big day, I want you know that I am sending you all my love. And I cant wait for the world to witness the magic of Toofan. Proud of you Farhan! Todun Tak! @faroutakhtar Love you."

Farhan was equally thankful to Shibani for being by his side and helping him get through the gruelling training sessions. He replied saying, "Could not have done it without you .. Love you." Check out Shibani Dandekar's post below:

Will you be watching Toofaan this weekend? Let us know in the comments below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

