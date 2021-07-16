  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Farhan Akhtar says 'couldn't have done it without you' as Shibani Dandekar pens note on Toofaan's release

Farhan Akhtar's partner Shibani Dandekar penned a heartfelt note for him and hailed his dedication towards turning into a boxer to perfectly ace the character in Toofaan.
7386 reads Mumbai Updated: July 16, 2021 05:03 pm
Farhan Akhtar says 'couldn't have done it without you' as Shibani Dandekar pens note on Toofaan's release Farhan Akhtar says 'couldn't have done it without you' as Shibani Dandekar pens note on Toofaan's release
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Farhan Akhtar has made a powerful entry into the weekend as his sports drama Toofaan hits the streaming platform today. As the film released, Farhan's partner Shibani Dandekar took to Instagram to share a photo from Toofaan's filming days and penned a heartfelt note for him. She hailed Farhan's dedication towards turning into a boxer to perfectly ace the character. 

Shibani wrote, "Watching your journey so closely has been nothing short of a privilege. You went to unimaginable lengths to get into the skin of the character, you didn’t give up till you found his authentic voice, you took your mind to the darkest of places, and you tested your body every single day." 

She added, "There was blood, sweat, punches, literal blows but you hit back with persistence, endurance, grit, resilience. Slowly the lines blurred and you literally morphed into AJJU BHAI aka AZIZ ALI BOXER! Today, on your big day, I want you know that I am sending you all my love. And I cant wait for the world to witness the magic of Toofan. Proud of you Farhan! Todun Tak! @faroutakhtar Love you." 

Farhan was equally thankful to Shibani for being by his side and helping him get through the gruelling training sessions. He replied saying, "Could not have done it without you .. Love you." Check out Shibani Dandekar's post below: 

Will you be watching Toofaan this weekend? Let us know in the comments below. 

ALSO READ: Toofaan Movie Review: Farhan Akhtar and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s film is a storm worth embracing

Credits :Pinkvilla

You may like these
'It's knockout time' says Shibani Dandekar as beau Farhan Akhtar announces Toofaan’s release date
Toofaan Twitter Review: Here’s what netizens feel about Farhan Akhtar & Mrunal Thakur starrer boxing drama
Farhan Akhtar on alikeness between Toofaan & Sultan: There may be elements of the structure that are similar
Ahead of Toofaan release, a look at Farhan Akhtar and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Bhaag Milkha Bhaag
Farhan Akhtar's action packed Toofaan video makes it to NYC's Times Square billboard; Says 'dream came true'
Toofaan Title Track: Farhan Akhtar will make you hit the gym with this power packed song
close