Farhan Akhtar will be part of the Ms. Marvel cast; Actor couched as a guest-starring role

Bollywood and MCU fans can collectively rejoice as a piece of epic casting news has been confirmed! According to Deadline, Farhan Akhtar will be part of the cast of Ms. Marvel, the highly-anticipated Disney+ series starring Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan. For the unversed, Kamala Khan is touted as Marvel's first Muslim superhero as the titular character is a Muslim American growing up in Jersey City.

Moreover, Kamala, a gamer and fan fiction writer, is a Captain Marvel superfan, who feels like an outsider at school and even in her own home. That is until she is bestowed the same superpower like the superheroes that she looks up to. While Farhan's character details are under wraps, the actor has been couched as a guest-starring role in the series. Interestingly, back in 2021, Pinkvilla had revealed how Farhan was collaborating with Marvel Studios for an undisclosed (at the time!) project and had jetted off to Bangkok for a shooting schedule. Turns out it was for Ms. Marvel!

Farhan's Ms. Marvel casting news comes after Fawad Khan was confirmed to be a part of the Disney+ series as well. Interestingly, Ms. Marvel is jam-packed with a diverse ensemble including Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer and Nimra Bucha.

We're definitely curious with our thinking caps on to know who Farhan will be playing in Ms. Marvel!

Meanwhile, created by Bisha K. Ali, Ms. Marvel premieres on June 8.

