Farhan Akhtar wishes Shabana Azmi on her birthday, channels inner fan boy as he dances with her; PIC

Farhan Akhtar has a huge fan following on social media and he is also one of the most popular actors. This February, Farhan tied the knot for the second time with Shibani Dandekar. They had an intimate wedding in their farmhouse at Khandala. Well, later the pictures were released and it was nothing less than any dream wedding. However, in that Farhan’s childhood wish was fulfilled. He has shared it on his social handle today. To note, veteran actress Shabana Azmi is celebrating her birthday today.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Farhan shared a beautiful picture from his wedding in which he is seen dancing with Shabana. He wrote, “Happy birthday @azmishabana18 Been a fan of your dancing since I saw Parvarish and cherish this moment we finally danced together..” Both are seen dancing with full zeal. The veteran actress is the second wife of Javed Akhtar. Well, the actor was last seen in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Toofan. He recently took to his official handle and flaunted his toned physique in a pool picture.

Take a look at the picture here: