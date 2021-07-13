Farhan Akhtar's action packed Toofaan video makes it to NYC's Times Square billboard; Says 'dream came true'

Taking to Instagram, Farhan Akhtar shared a video from New York City's buzzing Times Square as it featured a massive billboard of his upcoming film Toofaan.

With just a few days left for the release of Toofaan, Farhan Akhtar is going all out to promote his upcoming boxing drama. On Tuesday, the actor shared a dream that has finally come true. Taking to Instagram, Farhan shared a video from New York City's buzzing Times Square. In the video, a massive billboard can be seen displayed in the heart of Times Square as it plays a clip from Toofaan.

From Farhan's power-packed boxing stance to D'Evil's rap music, the billboard will definitely catch your eye. The video also features hundreds of locals, tourists and passerby who can be seen catching a glimpse of the billboard. Farhan shared on Instagram that it was once all a dream.

His caption read, "I remember the first time I went to Times Square in NYC .. looking up at all those billboards and thinking wouldn’t it be cool to have a film represented here..! Well, today that dream came true .. courtesy Amazon Prime Video who are taking Toofaan across the Atlantic in all its powerful glory."

He dedicated the billboard to all his fans in the US. "To all my family, friends and fans in the US, this one is for you. #toofaanonprime #16thjuly @primevideoin @excelmovies @mrunalthakur @rakeyshommehra @ritesh_sid @shankarehsaanloy @hussain.dalal #PareshRawal," Farhan wrote.

Check it out:

Farhan's co-star Mrunal Thakur also commented on the post and said, "More power to you Farhan, for all that you’ve done and how hard you’ve worked! Your dedication and perseverance is commendable. It was meant to be, sooner or later and I can’t wait for the world to watch Toofaan!"

Toofaan releases on 16 July!

