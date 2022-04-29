Farzi: Shahid Kapoor posts a delightful selfie with Raashii Khanna, Vijay Sethupathi, Raj & DK from an event

Shahid Kapoor is all set to make his OTT debut with The Family Man makers Raj and DK's next web series titled Farzi. The actor will be sharing the screen space with South superstar Vijay Sethupathi, and Raashii Khanna, which will be released on Amazon Prime Video. The web show will also star Kay Kay Menon, Regina Cassandra, Zakir Hussain, Bhuvan Arora, Amol Palekar and Kubbra Sait. On Thursday, the first look of the Kabir Singh actor from Farzi was unveiled.

A few hours back, Shahid shared a selfie from the event held yesterday with Raashii, Vijay, Raj and DK. Sharing it on his Instagram stories, the Jab We Met actor captioned it: "A Farzi selfie. An original story about copying." Farzi revolves around gangsters and counterfeit money.

Check out Shahid Kapoor's Instagram story:

Talking about his digital debut, the Udta Punjab actor said at the event, "It's so different from what we do in movies. I am nervous but excited. I always wanted to do something challenging and different. This story and character to me match every film that I have done. I can't wait for the audience to see it."

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Haider actor is currently basking in the success of his recently released sports-drama film, Jersey, which starred Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in the lead. The film was released on April 22 and is the Hindi remake of his 2019 Telugu film of the same title, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. Shahid will also be seen next in Ali Abbas Zafar's yet-to-titled action film.

