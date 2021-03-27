The fashion evolution of Lalisa Manoban: How Birthday Girl Lisa became a style icon

Lalisa "Lisa" Manoban, the Thailand-raised Korean idol who began her musical journey at the tender age of 14, celebrates her birthday today!

Being a part of one of the biggest girl groups, the multi-talented idol has come a long way from where she began. You can't really talk about K-Pop without talking about their fashion; especially when it comes to BLACKPINK. And maknae Lisa has proved to be as much a style icon as she is the most followed South Korean artist.

Our birthday girl is fast becoming one of the world's most-watched style icons. The global ambassador for Celine, Lisa was already a part of the models of NONAGON, YG's clothing brand, even before she debuted. While her stage looks are packed with glitz; her day-to-day style has seen an evolution from street style to a primness that is but also isn't that different from her previous style. That being said, there's a lot to learn from her.

She displays the ability to take risks as we've seen with her controversial shoe trend in her Prada's Fall 2020 show appearance. She sports bold colours and styles with such ease that bringing back throwbacks styles is a walk in the park. And even if you're not a K-Pop fan, her fashion is one of the many reasons you can start following her… if you're not already one of the 48.7 million people following her on Instagram.

Credits :Getty Images

