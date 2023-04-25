Fashion Faceoff: 2PM’s Lee Junho vs SF9’s Rowoon showcase stunning visuals in Hanbok; Who wore it better? VOTE

Korean traditional Hanbok is a beautiful attire that has been worn for centuries. It has also become a popular fashion trend among Korean celebrities, as it represents the rich cultural heritage of Korea. Recently, two popular K-pop idols, 2PM's Lee Junho and SF9's Rowoon, were spotted wearing similar hanbok outfits in their respective drama they were working on, but with completely different styles.

Junho's Hanbok look

2PM's Lee Junho was seen wearing a long gown-type off-white Hanbok with a pleated purple overcoat with long puffy hands. The top of the Hanbok had an embroidery pattern of a dragon on his chest area and shoulders, and the pants were plain white. He had a long yellow sash attached to his Hanbok. Junho completed the look with a pair of black shoes, a purple hand band, and his hair was tied up into a ponytail. He emitted royal and mature king vibes in the Hanbok.

Rowoon's Hanbok look

SF9's Rowoon, on the other hand, wore a deep blue long gown like Hanbok and white floral and bird patterned embroidery on it. The top of the hanbok had a white choker-type color on it giving his neck an elongated appearance. He paired it with black pants and black boots which had white ruled detailing on them. He accessorised it with a deep blue belt with golden detailing on it and a traditional black hat. Rowoon emitted a hardworking yet playful prince vibe on the attire.

Who Wore it Better?

While both Lee Junho and Rowoon looked dashing in their Hanbok outfits, they served completely different vibes. Lee Junho's look was more traditional, with off-white Hanbok with a pleated purple overcoat with long puffy hands that gave off a classic vibe. Rowoon's look, on the other hand, was more contemporary, with a deep blue floral pattern that gave off a youthful and vibrant vibe.

It's difficult to say who wore it better between Lee Junho and Rowoon, as they both pulled off the Hanbok look in their own unique way. Junho's traditional style and Rowoon's contemporary look both showcased the versatility of the Hanbok. It's safe to say that both idols slayed the look and appeared absolutely stunning in their outfits. Vote for your favourite look here.

Take the poll below:

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Watch: BIGBANG’s Taeyang and BLACKPINK’s Lisa's collab with sporty and sultry Shoong performance video