Fashion Faceoff: 2PM's Taecyeon and ATEEZ's Mingi in black fitted suits; Who wore it better? VOTE

When it comes to fashion, K-pop idols never fail to amaze us with their unique style and fashion sense. Recently, 2PM's Taecyeon and ATEEZ's Mingi were spotted wearing similar black suits, but the two served completely different vibes. As they served smoldering visuals in black fitted outfits, fans are now debating who wore it better!

Taecyeon manly visuals

Taecyeon, the rapper and actor of 2PM, wore a full black suit with a black shirt, black tie, and formal black shoes. His hair was properly styled and pushed back. Taecyeon's outfit gives off a more classic and sophisticated vibe, perfect for a formal occasion.

Mingi’s boyish charm

Mingi, the rapper and dancer of ATEEZ, wore a similar full black suit with a black shirt, a black tie, a black vest, and formal black boots. He completed the look with a sleek hairstyle which was long and blond with orange shared in colour, a golden power glass, and a stylish chunky flower-designed brooch. Mingi's outfit exudes a chic and modern vibe, perfect for a fashion-forward look.

Who wore it better?

Regardless of who wore it better, it's clear that both idols rocked the black suit with their unique style and personality. Mingi's look is perfect for a more casual event, while Taecyeon's look is great for a more formal occasion. It's not uncommon for K-pop idols to have fashion faceoffs. With their unique styles and personalities, fans are always eager to see who wore it better. While Mingi and Taecyeon serve completely different vibes, they both looked amazing in the black suit.

In conclusion, it's difficult to say who wore it better as both idols served different vibes and had their own unique style. It all comes down to personal preference. What do you think? Who do you think wore the black suit better - Mingi or Taecyeon? Let us know by taking the poll.

