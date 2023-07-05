Fashion Faceoff: aespa’s Winter or LE SSERAFIM’S Sakura; Who wore the viral denim belted dress better? VOTE

Fourth-generation girl groups are not only dominating the music charts but also sharing fashion choices. In a recent week, Winter from aespa, and Sakura from LE SSERAFIM, were all seen wearing the same dress to promote their latest comebacks. The dress in question is the Chelsea Denim Kilt Mini Dress by JADED London, a popular streetwear brand. This vintage-style dress stands out with its corset bodice top and pleated mini skirt bottom, adorned with two striking detachable belts. Part of JADED London's S/S 2023 collection called the 411 Collection, the dress combines early-2000s nostalgia with modern feminine details. This makes it a perfect choice for the Y2K-themed releases in the K-Pop industry lately. Despite its relatively affordable price compared to typical K-Pop styling, these idols managed to make the dress look incredibly expensive.

Edgy and feminine- Sakura

Sakura is known for her chic and romantic outfit inspiration. Netizens have seen her personal style evolve from drab to fab. Moreover, she is someone who never fails to flaunt her waist. However, this time she decided to unleash her edgy side. Sakura wore the dress on the May 18 episode of Mnet's M COUNTDOWN during LE SSERAFIM's performance of their new title track, Unforgiven. She paired it with white cowboy boots, perfectly complementing the wild west concept of their comeback.

Alluring and sensual- Winter

Aespa’s Winter on the other hand has caught a lot of attention recently due to her fashion choices. From street to high-end to feminine and elegant, Winter stuns in every single piece. Most recently, Winter wore the dress on an episode of SBS Inkigayo, where aespa won with their new song Spicy. The dress suited the group's LA high teen concept flawlessly. Winter added her own touch by accessorizing with a bold brown Blumarine scarf.

Who pulled it off better?

Fans have jokingly speculated that the two idols share the same stylist, calling the matching outfits The Sisterhood of the Travelling Dress. However, despite wearing the same piece, each idol managed to showcase their unique and stunning style.

Both the artists looked glamourous as they adorned this statement piece. While both added their personal style to the garment, it is definitely tricky to choose who passed the vibe check. For fans who like a more comfortable and flattering look they might choose Sakura. However, if someone is experimental and want to unveil or explore their spicy side, Winter it is. Cast you vote in the poll below to let us know your opinion.

Please wait for a few seconds for the poll to appear below:

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: aespa alum Karina is the queen of Gen-Z style; Here’s what we learnt