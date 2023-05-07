Fashion Faceoff: ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo or Lee Soo Hyuk; Who wore the fitted suit better?

ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo and Lee Soo Hyuk, two of the most stylish and handsome men in Korean entertainment, recently stepped out in the same tailored suit, sparking a fashion faceoff among their fans. While the two both looked dapper in the outfit, they served completely different vibes. So, who according to you wore it better? Hold that thought until we discuss their detailed look!

Cha Eun Woo’s boyish youthful charm

Cha Eun Woo, who is recognized for his acting in Korean dramas such as 'My ID is Gangnam Beauty' and 'True Beauty', and also for being a member of the band ASTRO, was attired in a cream Dior suit. The clothing had a design that appeared to be a hanbok. Cha Eun Woo paired his suit with an embellished bag and casual shoes. He perfectly embodied the role of a handsome and charming leading man, the one he is well-known for. He looked charming in the suit that gave him a more relaxed, youthful appearance. His hair was styled in a slightly messy manner, adding a touch of playfulness to the look.

Lee Soo Hyuk’s mature and sophisticated vibe

Lee Soo Hyuk, the ‘Tomorrow’ actor, was spotted wearing the suit at a recent red carpet event. He wore the same suit in a deeper beige colour, the clothing had a design that appeared to be a hanbok. He accessorised the look with a simple neckpiece and rings. The suit was custom-fitted to his body, accentuating his tall and lean frame. He completed the look with black leather shoes and opted for a sleek hairstyle, giving off a classic, refined vibe.

Who wore it better?

It's clear that both Cha Eun Woo and Lee Soo Hyuk pulled off the tailored suit effortlessly, but the question remains: Who wore it better?

In terms of unique styling gives him a different edge Cha Eun Woo takes the crown. His more laid-back approach to the suit shows off his fashion-forward personality, and the slightly oversized fit adds a relaxed and trendy vibe. However, going with the overall elegance and sophistication, Lee Soo Hyuk takes the lead. His polished look, combined with his natural poise and confidence, exudes a level of refinement that is hard to match.

Ultimately, it comes down to personal preference. Some may prefer Cha Eun Woo's youthful and stylish take on the suit, while others may be drawn to the classic and refined look of Lee Soo Hyuk. It's safe to say that both Cha Eun Woo and Lee Soo Hyuk are fashion icons in their own right, and this fashion faceoff only proves that they both know how to rock a tailored suit. Vote for your favourite look here.

