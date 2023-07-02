Fashion Faceoff: BLACKPINK Jennie and Red Velvet's Joy adorned similar suit vests; Who wore it better? VOTE

BLACKPINK girls are fashion icons, but the one who stands out the most is our 3rd generation IT girl Jennie. From girly and elegant, to bold and edgy, Jennie Kim can pull it all off. While Park Soo Young a.k.a Joy of Red Velvet on the other hand is a stunning starlet who has tons of fashion inspiration up her sleeves. While suit vests are ruling summer 2023, both of these ladies flaunted their own to spin to the classic.

The neat and chic look- Jennie

Jennie is known for her relaxed style and this time again she sported a casual yet chic look. She is seen wearing a black suit vest with matching pants giving off the boss lady vibe. Her elegance and femininity struck through amidst her ‘no makeup’ makeup look. Styling it with white sneakers, a classic black Channel bag, and open hair, she definitely elevated the minimalist summer suit look.

The edgy and JOYful look- Joy

Red Velvet’s Joy has always been experimental with her style. From gingham to classic vintage pieces, she can rock them all. This time she donned a black striped vest suit to flaunt her killer look. Being experimental, she is a queen when mixing and matching different textures. She paired the classic vest with a pleated leather skirt and matching leather gloves. Keeping her accessories and makeup simple, she definitely pulled off this rock-chic look.

Final Verdict: Who Slay’d and who Nay’d

While the ultimate question lies in who wore it better, it is tricky to make a pick as both these idols brought their individuality and flair to the classic vest suit. While Jennie, the epitome of casual cool rocked the ‘on a business meeting look’, Joy presented a more à la mode vibe.

Since there is no perfect answer to who wore it better it all lies in an individual's personal preference. Some might prefer Jennie for her timeless beauty, while others might side with Joy for her distinct vibes. Vote for your favorite look here.

