Fashion Faceoff: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo or Tang Wei; Who wore it better?

Recently, girl group BLACKPINK appeared on the cover of ‘Rolling Stone’, which brought the release of stunning group photos, as well as gorgeous individual photoshoots. When BLACKPINK’s oldest member Jisoo’s cover was released, fans were awestruck by how beautiful she looked in the blue and white dress that she was wearing, reminiscent of the sky.

Called the Blue Sky Polyfaille Midi Dress, the piece is from the brand Alexander McQueen. The dress is so striking, that another A-Lister recently wore it. Chinese actress Tang Wei wore the dress to the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. Though both Tang Wei and Jisoo kept the look simple with minimalist accessories, the former wore it with a pair of white, chunky boots, while the BLACKPINK member opted to go for black, heeled boots.

Check out Jisoo in the dress, below:

Check out Tang Wei in the dress, below:

Although we personally can’t pick a favourite and absolutely love both the stars’ spins on the dress, who was your pick? Participate in our poll and share with us below!

Take the poll, below:

