Fashion Faceoff: BLACKPINK’S Jennie and aespa’s Ningning stuns in red crop; Who stole your heart? VOTEw

K-Pop idols are famous for their cutting-edge fashion choices that gain global attention. Occasionally, these idols end up wearing the same outfits when certain styles become popular. This recently occurred with two K-Pop stars, Jennie from BLACKPINK and Ningning from aespa. Both of them sported the Aniye Records Top Heart crop top from the brand's S23 collection but added their own spin. This trendy top features a 3D heart shape on the front and comes in red and black.

Scarlet Haze- Jennie

Jennie showcased the top during BLACKPINK's Born Pink world tour in Abu Dhabi while performing You&Me. She made slight modifications to her look, removing the shoulder straps from the top. To create a ballerina-inspired vibe, she paired it with a simple red skirt and styled her hair with ribbons, complementing her other performance outfits.

Bejeweled Daze

Ningning, on the other hand, wore the top during aespa's performance at the Governors Ball Music Festival in New York. Her look had several alterations, such as attaching a set of rhinestone links to the straps, embellishing the heart with larger gemstones, and adding additional elements to the sides. A set of rhinestone links was also incorporated at the bottom of the top to create the illusion of a body chain.

Both of these talented artists confidently pulled off the look, but do you have a preference for either style? Vote for your favorite look in the poll below.

