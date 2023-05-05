Fashion Faceoff: BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Kep1er's Xiaoting in black bodycon dress; Who wore it better? VOTE

BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Kep1er's Xiaoting recently turned heads when they were spotted wearing similar black bodycon mini dresses. Both singers looked stunning, but they served different vibes. Fans are now divided on who wore it better.

Jisoo’s mature and sophisticated vibe

Jisoo, the visual of BLACKPINK, wore an off-shoulder black bodycon mini-dress paired. She paired it with a black high. Her look was accessorized with a choker-styled statement necklace and small stud earrings. Her hair was straight and tied to a sleek low pony with a middle partition and completed her look with minimal makeup giving a mature and sophisticated vibe.

Xiaoting’s bold and sexy look

Xiaoting wore a boat neck full-hand black bodycon mini dress which had a deep cut out at the back. Her dress also had a dramatic trail at the end of her deep U back. She accessorized her look with simple layer necklaces and big chunky earrings. Her hair was tied into a high messy bun and completed the look with pink blush and red lips giving a bold and sexy vibe.

Who wore it better?

Despite the different styles, one thing is for sure: both Jisoo and Shen Xiaoting have proven that they can pull off any look with confidence and grace. They have shown that the same dress can be styled in different ways to suit different occasions and personalities. The fashion faceoff between BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Kep1er's Shen Xiaoting has captivated fans' attention. While both singers looked stunning in the black bodycon mini dress, their different styling and vibes have caused a debate among fans. Who do you think wore it better? Vote here for your favorite look.

Take the poll below:

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Reliving the glory days of Doctor Stranger: One of Lee Jong Suk's most exigent roles that kept viewers on edge