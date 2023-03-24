Fashion Faceoff: BLACKPINK's Lisa and IVE's Wonyoung try Visible Underwear Trend; Who wore it better? VOTE

The 'visible underwear' trend has been making a statement in the fashion industry, and two K-pop idols, BLACKPINK's Lisa and IVE's Wonyoung, have both confidently rocked it. However, they served completely different vibes with their unique styles and personalities.

Lisa with daring fashion choices

Lisa, the Thai rapper, and dancer of BLACKPINK is known for her fierce and edgy fashion sense. She flaunted the trend in a blue blazer and asymmetrical-cut jeans skirt, paired with a black bralette under the white mesh top, showing off her toned abs. She completed her look with a red belt and boots. Lisa's look was bold and sultry, exuding confidence and power. Her hair was styled in a sleek bob, which completed the overall chic look. Lisa's outfit was perfect for a night out with friends or even a music video shoot.

Wonyoung with feminine vibes

Wonyoung's take on the visible underwear trend was more subtle and feminine. She wore it with a black crop top and a crop jeans jacket. She completed the look with a baggy oversized skirt and a brown belt. Her hair was styled in loose waves, giving her an innocent and playful look. Wonyoung's style was delicate and sweet, showcasing her youthful charm.

It's interesting to note that both Lisa and Wonyoung opted for a color scheme, but their choice of accessories, hairstyles, and overall styling made all the difference. This proves that the visible underwear trend can be worn in many different ways and can reflect one's personality and individuality.

The visible underwear trend is here to stay, and BLACKPINK's Lisa and IVE's Wonyoung have shown us how to rock it with confidence and style. Whether you're going for an edgy or feminine look, this trend allows for a lot of versatility and creativity. So, go ahead and try it out for yourself and pick your favorite among them.

