Fashion Faceoff: BLACKPINK's Rosé and MAMAMOO's Solar serve unique styles in suits; Who wore it better? VOTE

BLACKPINK's Rosé and MAMAMOO's Solar are two of the most stylish women in the K-Pop industry. Both artists were spotted wearing suits, but they each put their own unique spin on the classic look.

Rosé's Suit Style

Rosé is known for her chic and edgy fashion sense, and her suit look was no exception. She opted for a classic black and white plaid blazer with matching pants and a white shirt that had a small flare at the hands. The outfit was accessorised with a black long bow, bracelet, and formal footwear. Her hair was colored rose gold. Rosé's look was both sophisticated and rebellious, showcasing her signature style.

Solar's Suit Style

Solar, on the other hand, went for a more stylish approach to her suit look. She wore a grey crop blazer with matching pants. The outfit was accessorised with small statement earrings, and heels. Her hair was tied back with a few strands giving her a clean look. Solar's look was hot yet elegant, showing her bold personality.

The Suit Trend in K-Pop

The suit trend has been popular in the K-Pop industry for some time now, with many female artists embracing the classic look and adding their own unique twists. It is a versatile style that can be dressed up or down, and it is a great way to showcase individuality and personality. Rosé and Solar have shown us how to rock a suit with their own unique styles. While Rosé served an edgy and sophisticated vibe, Solar went for a hot yet stylish look. The suit trend is here to stay in the K-Pop industry, and we can't wait to see how other artists will continue to embrace and reinvent this classic style. Vote for your favorite look here.

