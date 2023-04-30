Fashion Faceoff: BTS' SUGA and WayV's WINWIN serve style goals in three-piece suit; Who wore it better?

BTS' SUGA and WayV's WINWIN have been spotted wearing the same three-piece suit set by Valentino, but they both have a different take on it. SUGA and WINWIN are known for their impeccable fashion sense and can effortlessly carry off any outfit. In this faceoff, we'll take a closer look at their outfits and determine who wore them better.

SUGA’s formal and sophisticated look

SUGA, a member of the global sensation BTS, wore the light brown three-piece set. He wore the loose blazer and the skin colour shirt with the matching pants with the blazer. He accessorised it with a simple wooden choker neckpiece. His long hair was left open in a sleek middle parting properly styled waves. He wore a big boot matching the colour of his shirt. He completed the look with subtle simple makeup added to the overall matured vibe of the outfit.

WINWIN’s chic yet carefree look

WINWIN, a member of the boy group WayV and NCT, wore the same light brown three-piece set. He wore the loose blazer and the skin colour shirt with the matching pants with the blazer. Unlike SUGA's formal look, WINWIN gave off a chic and carefree vibe. He paired it with an ankle-length converse shoe and matched its colour with the shirt. His hair was kept short and styled properly in a sleep side part giving the outfit an edgy and carefree vibe.

Who wore it better?

Both SUGA and WINWIN looked stunning in the three-piece suit set, but they portrayed different styles. Both wore the same outfit but portrayed different styles. It is difficult to determine who wore it better as both of them carried off the outfit effortlessly. In the world of K-pop, fashion plays a crucial role, and BTS and WayV are known for their impeccable fashion sense. This faceoff proves that both groups can carry off any outfit with their unique styles, and it's not about who wore it better, but how they added their own individual touch to the outfit. Pick your personal favourite here.

Take a poll below;

