Fashion Faceoff: BTS’ V and ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo. Who wore the sexy, see-through shirt better? VOTE

The eye candies, BTS’ V and ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo both wore sexy see-through shirts. Pick your favorite one here!

Written by Shreya Panda   |  Updated on Mar 26, 2023   |  04:47 PM IST  |  5.4K
Picture: Courtesy of Kim Taehyung and Cha Eun Woo Instagram
BTS' V and ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo are two of the most popular K-pop idols known not just for their musical talent but also for their impeccable fashion sense and timeless beauty which just get better as they age just like a fine wine. Recently, they both wore sexy, see-through shirts, but their outfits served completely different vibes. 

BTS’ V emits rebellious rockstar vibes

V, the vocalist, and dancer of BTS showed off his toned physique in a sheer black shirt paired with black pants. He completed the look with a black glitzy blazer, ‘cool shade stunner’ sunglasses, and formal boots, giving off a rockstar vibe that embodied the group’s flirty concept for ‘Butter.’ The see-through shirt emphasized V's confident, unique, and daring personality and the all-black ensemble made him look even more mysterious and alluring.

Picture: Courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC

ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo gives off a playful vibe

Cha Eun Woo, the vocalist and the visual of ASTRO, went for a more romantic and dreamy approach to the trend. He wore a black see-through shirt with golden ruffles to it. He completed the look with black leather pants, and a black stole around his neck. The outfit was accessorized with a black beret and neckpiece, giving off a charming and playful vibe. The see-through shirt added a touch of sexiness to his overall innocent and pure image.

Picture: Courtesy of Fantagio Entertainment

V and Cha Eun Woo both rocked the sexy, see-through shirt trend with their unique styles and personalities. V's all-black ensemble gave off a more daring and mysterious vibe, while Cha Eun Woo’s playful approach added a touch of charm. Both idols proved that the see-through shirt trend can fit different styles and personalities. We can't wait to see what other fashion statements they'll make in the future. 

Take the poll, below:

Credits: BIGHIT MUSIC, Fantagio Entertainment, Kim Taehyung & Cha Eun Woo Instagram

