Fashion Faceoff: BTS' V and Harry Styles in faux fur: Who slayed the look? VOTE

Faux fur has been a fashion trend for quite some time now, and two celebrities who wore it are BTS' V and Harry Styles. While both stars looked amazing, their outfits gave off completely different vibes. Let's take a closer look at their styles and see what made them unique.

V's Faux Fur Coat

V wore an animal print brown faux fur coat which he paired with a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and boots. The coat was long, and thick and had a shabby texture, giving it a chic vibe. The overall look was luxurious ending every model's career. V rocked the coat while his time in Paris.

Harry Styles' Faux Fur Outfit

Harry Styles, on the other hand, opted for a stole made of faux fur. He wore a long green stole over a black leather blazer. His outfit gave a mature yet experimental vibe. He paired it with formal black pants and boots. It had a sleek finish giving a sophisticated look with an elegant twist.

It's amazing how two celebrities can wear the same trend and yet look so different. V and Harry Styles both looked fantastic in their faux fur outfits, but their outfits could not be any more different. Which style do you prefer? Make your own choice and let us know!

