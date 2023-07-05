Fashion Faceoff: BTS’ V and NCT’s Taeyong radiate distinct charm in pink cardigan; Who wore it better? VOTE

Today’s face-off is not just about a statement piece, but a clash of beauty glamour, and charm. We are with another lit face-off between BTS' V amd NCT'S Taeyong.The apparel in question is a Celine puppy-printed jacquard cardigan in brushed cotton. Being brand ambassadors of this luxury brand there is no doubt they have one of a kind fashion sense. From trendy to high-end to street, they can pull it all off.

Remarkable, graceful, and poised- V

V and fashion always go hand in hand! The Winter Bear crooner is known to be extremely fashion-forward, and quite an inspiration for his ARMY of fans. Decked in a variety of outfits, from formal to casual, V took Paris by storm in one night itself, but it is his very adorable cardigan that we wish to decode. Paired with black relaxed-fit trousers and a statement neckpiece, Kim Taehyung instantly became an epitome of elegance and chic.

Casual, cool, and cute- Taeyong

NCT’s leader Taeyong is not only a motivator for his team, but also a fashion inspiration. When asked who has the best style among all, the members always point toward Taeyong. Our leadernim styled this piece with classic dark blue denim, a statement neckpiece, pink Nike and not to forget his infamously famous pink hair. Sharing a post on Valentine's Day definitely might have gained him a lot of proposals.

Who took the winning crown?

Definitely hard to decide as both imbibed their own spin into the classic piece. While Taeyong gives a warm and cute vibe, V likes to keep it rich and classy. However, who doesn’t love a cute cardigan? Not them, obviously!

