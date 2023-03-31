Fashion Faceoff: BTS’s Jungkook or Thai Actor PP Krit in see-through shirts. Who wore it better? VOTE

BTS's Jungkook and Thai actor PP Krit have both been spotted sporting the see-through shirt trend, but with vastly different styles. Jungkook, known for his edgy fashion sense, was seen wearing a black mesh shirt during a performance, paired with black pants and combat boots. Meanwhile, PP Krit opted for a more relaxed, casual black mesh shirt and black pants.

BTS’ Jungkook gives off sexy and edgy vibes

Jungkook's bold and daring look perfectly matched the rockstar image he embodies on stage. His all-black outfit paired with the mesh shirt which had embroidered flowers on them created a cool, grunge aesthetic that was hard to miss. He paired it with high-waisted black pants and a well-fitted blazer showing his well-sculpted body. He slayed the look by tying his hair into a man bun. His look was best for a steaming stage performance and he looked like a complete eye candy for ARMY.

PP Krit’s emitting casual yet chic vibes

Thai actor, PP Krit Amnuaydechkorn's outfit had a more casual yet chic feel to it. His black mesh shirt was perfect for an award show and matched his loose black pants and oversized blazer. The Thai actor's choice of outfit was perfect for a celebrity red-carpet moment, and he looked comfortable and relaxed in his ensemble.

The Influence of Fashion

Both stars have a huge following, and it's no surprise that their fans took notice of their fashion choices. The internet was abuzz with opinions on who wore it better, with some leaning towards Jungkook's edgy vibe, while others preferred PP Krit's more casual look.

In the end, it's all about personal style and what makes you feel comfortable and confident. Whether it's a bold and daring mesh shirt or a relaxed and casual look, fashion is all about expressing oneself. Jungkook and PP Krit have certainly shown us that there's no wrong way to wear a see-through shirt, and both have served up their own unique take on the trend. Ultimately, it's all about personal preference and expressing oneself through fashion. The two stars may have worn the same trend, but their distinct fashion choices set them apart. Take a poll and pick your favorite.

