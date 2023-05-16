Fashion Faceoff: EXO’s Chanyeol vs. MONSTA X’s Hyungwon; Who rocked the full denim look better? VOTE

When it comes to fashion, K-pop idols are known for pushing boundaries and setting trends. Recently, EXO's Chanyeol and MONSTA X's Hyungwon caught the attention of fans and fashion enthusiasts with their strikingly similar full denim outfits. Despite wearing similar styles, these two idols managed to exude completely different vibes, sparking a fashion faceoff that has ignited a debate among fans.

Chanyeol's denim look: Effortlessly cool and edgy

EXO's Chanyeol showcased his unique sense of style with his full denim ensemble. The rapper and singer embraced an effortlessly cool and edgy aesthetic, combining jeans with a distressed denim jacket. He wore a white shirt inside and sneakers. Chanyeol's fashion-forward approach and confident demeanor elevated the overall look, creating a rebellious and streetwear-inspired vibe. His choice of accessories and hairstyle further complemented the outfit, solidifying his status as a fashion trendsetter.

Hyungwon's denim look: Sleek and sophisticated

MONSTA X's Hyungwon opted for a more sleek and sophisticated take on the full denim trend. The idol chose a fitted denim jacket paired with tailored jeans, creating a refined and polished appearance. Hyungwon's attention to detail and impeccable styling showcased his fashion prowess, highlighting his model-like features. He paired the look with formal black shoes. The clean lines and minimalist approach added an air of elegance to the ensemble, making it suitable for various occasions.

Fans' reactions and divided opinions

The fashion faceoff between EXO's Chanyeol and MONSTA X's Hyungwon in their similar full denim outfits has sparked a lively debate among fans. Chanyeol's edgy and cool approach contrasts with Hyungwon's sleek and sophisticated style, leaving fans divided on who wore the denim look better. As these K-pop idols continue to make fashion statements, their influence on trends and their fans' fashion choices remains undeniable. Vote for your own favourite look here.

Take the poll below:

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Will Yoo Ah In's alleged refusal to attend trials result in police arrest amid drug scandal? Deets inside