Fashion Faceoff: EXO's Kai or LE SSERAFIM's Kazhua: Who served iconic Love Shot's red suit look better? VOTE

EXO’s Kai is known for his ‘boyfriend look’ fashion style and has also gained a lot of attention for the way he matches his accessories to the overall look. LE SSERAFIM's Kazuha’s style on the other hand is more diverse and experimental. However, both idols have one thing in common- their abs and they never shy away from flaunting it. For today's faceoff, let us take the iconic red suit look for the artists and decode who wore it better.

Sizzling and sensual- Kai

EXO' Kai has an extraordinary discography, captivating the public with their quality songs since their debut. This legendary K-pop group has explored various genres and styles, with sexy being one of their most common concepts. As the group's main dancer, he is renowned for his flawless performances and magnetic charisma. The iconic dance moves of Love Shot are known worldwide within the K-pop fandom, and it's worth mentioning that Kai looked absolutely stunning in his red suit during this performance. His talent is truly remarkable!

Captivating and enchanting- Kazuha

During their appearance at KCON 2022 in Japan, the talented group LE SSERAFIM, known by their fans as FEARNOT, delighted their audience with a variety of performances. They captivated the crowd with a cover of EXO's Love Shot, showcasing a ‘girl crush’ concept and garnering viral attention. Kazuha stood out among the members, capturing the admiration of netizens for her striking visuals. She confidently rocked a killer red suit with a cropped top, accentuating her well-defined abs. Numerous fan cams, videos taken by fans that usually focus on a specific group member, featuring Kazuha were shared online, accompanied by captions praising her appearance and performance abilities.

Out of these two bewitching idols, who is your personal favorite? Take the poll and let us know.

Please wait for a few seconds for the poll to appear:

