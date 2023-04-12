Fashion Faceoff: EXO's Kai versus SEVENTEEN's Hoshi, who is the ultimate crop top King? VOTE

K-Pop idols are always at the forefront of fashion, pushing boundaries and breaking norms. And the crop top trend has taken the industry by storm, with male idols also embracing the daring look. EXO's Kai and SEVENTEEN's Hoshi are two idols who have caught the eye of fans with their crop top fashion, but who wore it better?

EXO’s Kai bold and avant-garde look

Kai's outfit was bold and avant-garde, showcasing his unique sense of style. The black crop top with the yellow cropped blazer with choker neck detailing and black leather pants created a cohesive look, while the boots and statement accessories added the perfect amount of edge. His hair was metallic blue, adding a sexy kick to this entire look. Fans couldn't help but swoon over his toned abs and confident demeanour.

SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi effortless cool look

Hoshi, known for his effortless cool, rocked a grey crop hoodie top. He paired it with casual black track pants and sneakers, serving up a casual yet stylish vibe that perfectly suited his upbeat personality. He accessories the look with a green cap and simple earrings and chunky finger rings with colourful necklaces made of bids. Fans couldn't get enough of his youthful vibes with toned abs.

Who wore it better?

In terms of style, Kai's outfit was bold and avant-garde, showcasing his unique sense of style. On the other hand, Hoshii's casual and laid-back approach was effortless and chic.

In terms of attitude, both idols exuded confidence and sexiness, making it hard to choose a winner. Kai's bold fashion choices and edgy vibe were hard to resist, while Hoshi's cool demeanour and effortless charm made him stand out from the crowd.

So, who wore it better? It's a tough call, as both idols brought their own unique spin to the trend. In the end, it comes down to personal preference – are you a fan of Kai's bold and edgy vibe, or Hoshi's casual and effortless look? Vote for your personal favourite look here.

