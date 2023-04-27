Fashion Faceoff: EXO’s Suho versus Boys Over Flowers fame Kim Bum; Who rocked the red suit better? VOTE

Suho, the leader of the super famous group EXO and the Boys Over Flowers famed actor Kim Bum wore the same red colored suit. However, they served a completely different vibe adding a personal touch to the outfit as a whole.

Suho serving Prince visuals

Suho wore a bright red, bold, and eye-catching suit that he paired with a simple white shirt, a black tie with a white print on it, black power glasses, and black shoes giving him prince-like visuals. The suit hugged his tall and lean frame perfectly, and he completed the look with a suave and confident attitude. Suho's look was a perfect blend of class and confidence. He let the bold suit do the talking and kept the rest of his outfit simple and understated. With his tall and lean frame, Suho pulled off the suit effortlessly, exuding suave and sophisticated energy.

Kim Bum taking us back to Boys Over Flowers days

Kim Bum opted for a deeper shade of red suit. He paired it with a black shirt and black formal shoes. He served a more laid-back and casual vibe. His hair was styled in a messy, carefree manner, giving off an infectiously cool and youthful energy.

Who wore it better?

It's a tough call, as both Suho and Kim Bum looked fantastic in the red suit. Suho's understated elegance and confidence was impressive, while Kim Bum's casual and carefree energy was infectious. Ultimately, it comes down to personal preference - so who do you think wore it better? Vote for your favourite look.

