Fashion Faceoff: Former NU’EST member Minhyun vs ASTRO’s Sanha; Who slayed the Korean traditional Hanbok look?

In a captivating fashion faceoff, former NU'EST member Minhyun and ASTRO's Sanha both donned the traditional Korean Hanbok, showcasing their unique styles and bringing a modern twist to this timeless attire. Let's dive into their mesmerizing looks and determine who exuded elegance and grace in the Hanbok.

Minhyun's timeless charm

Minhyun's interpretation of the Hanbok is a testament to his innate style and timeless charm. Embracing the rich heritage of Korean culture. He radiates confidence and grace in his Hanbok ensemble. Minhyun's attire highlights vibrant colors, exquisite embroidery, and a perfect balance between tradition and innovation, creating a striking visual impact. Minhyun’s Hanbok ensemble embodies regal sophistication. His attention to detail and impeccable styling elevate his look to another level. The intricate embroidery, bold colors, and refined accessories perfectly complement his charismatic presence, creating a captivating and majestic appearance.

Sanha’s modern Hanbok marvel

Sanha's choice of the Hanbok exhibits a contemporary approach to traditional attire. With a keen eye for fashion, he effortlessly blends classic elements with modern aesthetics. His Hanbok ensemble features sleek lines, intricate details, and a touch of minimalism, capturing attention with its understated elegance. Sanha’s Hanbok exudes an air of effortless cool. His choice of muted tones and clean lines adds a contemporary edge to the traditional attire, allowing him to stand out while maintaining a sense of simplicity. His confident aura and relaxed demeanor elevate his overall look, creating a perfect fusion of modernity and tradition.

The verdict: Who wore it better?

Now comes the time to decide who wore the Hanbok better: Minhyun or Sanha? While both artists brought their unique styles and interpretations to the traditional attire, it ultimately boils down to personal preference. Their individual charms and fashion sensibilities make it a challenging decision. It's up to the fans and fashion enthusiasts to voice their opinions and determine who truly slayed the Hanbok look. Take the poll and vote for your favourite look here.

