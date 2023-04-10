Fashion Faceoff: IU vs. Bae Suzy; Who wore the white long gown better? VOTE

When it comes to fashion, South Korean celebrities are known for their impeccable sense. Two K-pop stars, IU and Bae Suzy, wore white gowns on different occasions, sparking a fashion faceoff that has everyone talking.

IU's White Gown: Minimalistic Elegance

IU, who is known for her unique style, wore a white gown. The gown featured an off-shoulder with just straps with delicate detailing. She accessorized with small statement earrings and white plum heels, letting her dress take center stage. Her wavy hair were left open. The gown's minimalistic elegance perfectly complemented IU's petite frame, giving her a statuesque appearance. The dress' simplicity made it easy for the singer to move around freely, making it a practical choice for an event.

Bae Suzy's White Gown: Graceful Glamour

Suzy, on the other hand, opted for a more glamorous look. She wore a white princess gown that featured long sleeves made of net with minute-detailed handwork, intricate beading, and a dramatic train. She completed her look with statement diamond earrings, a sleek updo, and bold red lipstick. The gown's Old Hollywood glamour perfectly suited Bae Suzy's classic beauty. The intricate beading added a touch of sophistication to the dress, making it a show-stopping piece that couldn't be missed.

Two Different Flairs

Despite wearing white gowns, IU and Bae Suzy gave off completely different vibes. IU's gown was understated and elegant, while Bae Suzy's was bold and glamorous. Both singers looked stunning in their own ways, proving that fashion is truly a form of self-expression. IU and Bae Suzy's fashion faceoff has shown that even when wearing the same colour gown, celebrities can still express their individuality through their unique fashion sense. Regardless, one thing is certain: both singers looked breathtaking in their respective gowns. Vote for your personal favorite look here.

Take the poll below:

