Fashion Faceoff: Jessi and 2NE1's CL slay in black bodysuits; Who wore it better?

Korean American rapper Jessi and 2NE1 member CL are both known for their bold and unique fashion sense. Recently, the two stars were spotted wearing similar black bodysuits, but with completely different vibes.

Jessi’s bold chic vibes

Jessi posted a photo on her Instagram, showing off her curves in a sleeveless V-neck black bodysuit with a deep neckline. The outfit was paired with a long black leather jacket, black stockings, and black high heels, creating a sleek and sexy look. Her long blonde hair and bold makeup completed the overall edgy vibe. She accessorised her look with a black choker which had the alphabets of her name as stone studded pendants, two medium-sized silver neckpieces, and big hoop earrings.

CL’s powerful queen vibe

CL posted a photo on her Instagram wearing a halter neck cut-out black bodysuit with a revealing sexy neckline. She wore the outfit over a nude full-bodysuit and a cut-out black jacket with shoulder pads, giving off a more powerful and confident vibe. Her black boots and statement earrings added to the overall boldness of the look. She had sunglasses hanging in the neckline of her bodysuit and with minimal and bold dark cat eye makeup she completed her look.

Who wore it better?

Despite the similarities in the outfits, the two stars served completely different vibes. Jessi's look was more sultry and seductive, while CL's look was more strong and commanding. Both looks were equally stunning and showcased the individual style and personalities of the artists.

In terms of fashion, both Jessi and CL have become style icons in their own right, inspiring fans with their bold and unique fashion choices. The black bodysuit trend has become a popular choice among many celebrities, and it's interesting to see how each artist puts their own spin on the trend. It is hard to say who wore it better. The fashion faceoff between Jessi and CL in black bodysuits shows how individual style and personality can make a difference in how an outfit is perceived. Both artists looked stunning in their respective looks, proving that black bodysuits can be worn in different ways to suit different vibes. It will be exciting to see what fashion choices these two stars will make in the future, and how they will continue to inspire fans with their bold and unique styles. Vote for your favourite look here.

