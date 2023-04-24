Fashion Faceoff: Kep1er's Yujin and IVE's Rei wore the same shimmery outfit; Who wore it better? VOTE

Yujin and Rei wore the same shimmery skirt and top outfit but served different vibes. Pick your personal favourite here.

Fashion enthusiasts have their eyes on Kep1er's Yujin and IVE's Rei after they both rocked shimmery skirts and tops but with totally different vibes. The shimmery skirt and top set feature a silver metallic fabric with a shimmer effect, adding a touch of glam to any outfit. However, the styling choices by the two idols made a huge difference in the overall look. 

Yujin’s glam and chic vibes 

Yujin wore a straight mini skirt and a cropped stone studded tank top. She teamed it with a pair of black stone studded elbow gloves and heels. She accessorized with a simple silver necklace and long earrings, giving off a glamorous and chic vibe. Her black long hair was left open with minimal makeup.

Rei’s cute and youthful vibes

Rei opted for the same shimmery straight mini skirt with a shimmery tank top which was attached to black net hands and neckline. She paired it with chunky black boots with stone detailing and a long earring in one ear giving a more cute and youthful vibe. Rei's booms ad net detailing highlighted the shimmer and added a rock and roll vibe to the outfit. Her straight long hair was tied in two high pony-tails giving off a playful vibe.

Who wore it better?

While both idols looked stunning, it's up to the viewers to decide who wore it better. Yujin's glamorous and chic approach is perfect for a night out with friends or a date, while Rei's cute and youthful approach makes it ideal for a music festival.

Kep1er's Yujin and IVE's Rei proved that fashion is all about individual expressions, and this fashion faceoff shows how one outfit can be interpreted in many different ways. Whether you prefer a playful and girly vibe or a chic look, the shimmery skirt and top set are a must-have for any fashion enthusiast. So, who do you think wore it better, vote.

Take the poll below:

Credits: Kep1er and IVE Instagram

