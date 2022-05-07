Fashion Faceoff: Kim Tae Ri vs Dakota Johnson; Who wore Brandon Maxwell’s bridal-inspired attire better?

Last night marked the 58th Baeksang Arts Awards, a celebration of the past year’s achievements in film, television and theatre in South Korea. The star-studded night saw many an emotional moment, as our favourite stars and works saw their efforts being celebrated in full pomp and glory.

One actress in attendance who stole everybody’s hearts was ‘Twenty-Five, Twenty-One’ star Kim Tae Ri, who walked away with two major awards: Most Popular Actor (Female), and the TikTok Popularity Award. The actress was the belle of the ball in her gorgeous bridal-inspired two-piece look from designer Brandon Maxwell’s spring/summer 2020 collection.

Netizens noticed that the iconic look had also been previously worn by another accomplished actress, Dakota Johnson, at the 2019 Governors Awards. The two actresses each rocked the dresses to perfection, with Kim Tae Ri opting for a pure and innocent makeup look, and Dakota Johnson going for a mature and darker one. While we personally cannot pick a favourite among the two looks, we’ve put together a poll for you to share your personal favourite with us!

Take the poll, below: